Home / Cities / Fire at garment factory in Ludhiana’s Sundar Nagar

Fire at garment factory in Ludhiana’s Sundar Nagar

While no one was injured, goods worth lakhs were gutted

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 17:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A major tragedy was averted as a fire broke out in a multi-storey garment factory in Sundar Nagar on Wednesday morning.

As the fire started at 7.15am, alert workers ran out to safety, escaping harm.

It took three fire tenders around 2 hours to douse the flames.

Sub fire-officer (SFO) Atish Rai said, “The fire seems to have been caused by a short-circuit. No one was injured.”

“Only four workers were inside the factory as they started work at 7am. Suddenly, we heard an explosion and the power supply went off. Soon after, we saw smoke rising from the building’s second floor and raised the alarm. Though the workers came out safely through the backdoor, goods and machinery worth lakhs was gutted,” said Mohammad Feroze, one of the workers.

