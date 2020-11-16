e-paper
Fire at hosiery unit in Ludhiana's New Madhopuri, no casualty

Fire at hosiery unit in Ludhiana’s New Madhopuri, no casualty

cities Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Firefighters controlling the blaze in Madhopuri area of Ludhiana on Monday.
Firefighters controlling the blaze in Madhopuri area of Ludhiana on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
         

Fire broke out at a hosiery unit in New Madhopuri on Monday afternoon. Panic gripped the area as the unit is situated on a congested street, where several other hosiery units are also located.

Though no casualties were reported, goods and machinery worth lakhs are believed to have been destroyed in the blaze. The firefighting operations continued for about two hours.

As per information, the fire broke out on the second and third floor of the unit, reportedly due to a short-circuit, and then spread to the other floors. Shopkeepers in the area said there had been frequent power cuts in the area and a short-circuit may have taken place due to fluctuations in power supply.

Sub-fire officer (SFO) Atish Rai said, “We received an alert about the fire around 12:50pm following which we rushed five fire tenders to the spot. As the unit is situated near the Sundar Nagar fire station, the fire brigade reached the spot within a few minutes and controlled the blaze.”

