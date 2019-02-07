Fire at Noida’s Metro Hospital, fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out in Metro Hospitals and Heart Institute in Noida on Thursday. Police and hospital staff are trying to evacuate patients from the building. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties. Sources said the fire was caused due to a leakage in a gas cylinder but it is yet to be confirmed.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the multi-storeyed building in Noida’s Sector 12. News agency PTI reported that people were standing on ledges in balconies as rescuers tried to reach them by breaking window panes.

