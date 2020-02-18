Fire breaks out at company warehouse in Hinjewadi phase II

cities

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:22 IST

Pune: A major fire broke out at a manufacturing company Varroc Lighting Systems India Private Limited in Hinjewadi Phase II at 2.30 am on Tuesday. According to PCMC fire brigade, no casualty or injury is reported in the incident.

After the fire call was given to Hinjewadi MIDC fire station, fire brigade tenders and water tanker from Hinjewadi MIDC, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire brigade, Pune fire brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) reached the spot.

According to the information given by the PCMC fire brigade, the blaze took place at the warehouse of the Varroc company in Hinjewadi MIDC Phase II area. As the fire was massive, help was called from PCMC, Pune and PMRDA fire brigade stations.

“As soon as we got the fire call our fire brigades from Rahatni and Sant Tukaramnagar fire stations rushed to the spot. And other fire tenders and water tankers also went to the spot for firefighting operations. At around 5 am, the fire was brought under control. Primary reason for the fire is known to be short circuit, but a detailed probe will reveal the exact reason,” said PCMC chief fire officer KB Gawade.

.