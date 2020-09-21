Fire incidents keep Ludhiana fire brigade’s siren blaring

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2020

The number of fire incidents being reported in Ludhiana are a cause for concern. While Ludhiana’s fire department had marginal respite during the lockdown, with more sectors resuming activity, the number of fire incidents are also increasing.

Though industrial activity ceased and markets closed in March due to the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, an average 16 fire incidents a month were reported from March to August.

During the lockdown, too, fire brigades had to be called in to douse factory blazes, gas cylinders catching fire, fire in vacant plots and garbage dumps, and electricity transformers to name a few incidents.

Compared to last year, there was a 60% decrease in fire incidents in May and June, but the number of blazes are again increasing with the government relaxing lockdown restrictions in phases.

In March and April, 12 and 13 fire incidents were reported, respectively. The number increased to 22 and 21 in May and June after industrial operations were allowed in designated industrial areas in the first week of May. Last year, 55 incidents were reported in May and 56 in June.

The number of fires reported reduced to 18 in July. However, only 16 fires were reported in the same duration last year. The count reduced to 10 in August against 19 incidents reported last year. Twelve fire incidents have been reported in the city till September 18.

Sub-fire officer Navrang Singh says,”The fire fighters had to remain on their toes even during complete lockdown as several fires were reported from the industrial area despite factories remaining closed. One such major incident was reported from Bahadurke Road after fire broke out at a hosiery unit in the first week of April. The number of fire incidents are again increasing with government relaxing restrictions.”

“Subsequently, major fire incidents were also reported. In the last week of August, it took us around 22 hours to douse a fire that broke out at a hosiery unit in Sundar Nagar. On September 7, five members of a family, including three children,were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in Basti Jodhewal area,” said Singh.

Unappreciated heros

Apart from dealing with fire incidents, teams of fire fighters also conducted regular sanitisation drives in the city from March 25 to May 17. The fire fighters say they still take up sanitisation drives in affected areas when directed by authorities.

“However, no appreciation letter was given to any employee,” said one of the fire fighters.

Scorching statistics

Month 2019 2020

Jan 21 15

Feb 20 13

March 18 12

April 39 13

May 55 22

June 56 21

July 16 18

August 19 10

September (till date) 16 12