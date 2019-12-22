FIRs against 1,500 people, 14 arrested

cities

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 21:56 IST

LUCKNOW: Kanpur remained calm on Sunday even as police cracked down on trouble-makers involved in Friday’s violence. In Kanpur’s anti-CAA violence, 16 FIRs were registered so far against 1,500 people and 14 arrests were made, said police.

The city also witnessed a ‘sadbhawna’ meeting organised by the district administration to spread the message of peace and harmony among masses.

“So far things are peaceful. We have made 18 arrests and are still trying to track the rioters, using CCTV footages and mobile video clips. We also organised a Sadbhawna meet to spread message of peace,” said Mohit Agarwal, IG, Kanpur.

Roads remained deserted throughout the day as most of the establishments and private offices remained closed in wake of the violence the city witnessed in the last two days.