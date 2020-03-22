First death due to Covid-19 in Bihar, two test positive

cities

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 17:25 IST

PATNA

Bihar reported the state’s first death due to novel coronavirus (Covid-19) when a 38-year-old resident of Munger died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, on Saturday, as two positive cases of the virus were reported in the state.

This is the fifth death due to coronavirus in India. The deceased had a travel history of Qatar and was admitted to the AIIMS-Patna.

“The deceased was a patient of kidney failure and died on Saturday morning before his report came positive for coronavirus late in the evening,” said Bihar’s principal secretary, health, Sanjay Kumar.

Kumar confirmed that another patient, a 45-year-old resident of Patna, with a travel history of Scotland, had tested positive for Covid-19. She has been admitted to the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH).

“The patient has been put in isolation after her sample tested positive for Covid-19, ” said Kumar.

Sources said the woman, who had tested positive and was undergoing treatment at the NMCH, had initially gone to AIIMS-Patna, but was reportedly refused admission there, citing lack of beds after which she was admitted to the NMCH.

Kumar, however, said, “The patient initially went to AIIMS and wanted a ward with an attached toilet facility, which was not available there. She later got admitted to the NMCH.”

This is the first positive case from Bihar, which had so far not reported a single case of the virus.

“We have so far tested 88 samples of which two have turned out positive for Covid-19,” said Dr Pradeep Das, director of the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS), the only institute approved by the Centre for testing Covid-19 samples.