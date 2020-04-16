Fit India Mission: Expert session on healthy eating a hit among CBSE students

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 19:38 IST

The 41-minute live video session on healthy eating by dietician and nutritionist, Pooja Makhija, was a big hit among the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students as over 62,000 children listened to the talk on Thursday.

The daily sessions on various topics were started by the board on Wednesdayunder theFit India Mission with the aim to help the students stay fit and adopt a sustainable and active lifestyle at a young age.

With the schools closed amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the CBSE, finding it important to invest in the physical, emotional and mental well-being of children at home, started live sessions for them.

Referring to the Greek physician, Hippocrates, Pooja said, “Our food should be our medicine and our medicine should be our food.” Pooja added that this practice will help the students fight any disease.

Makhija suggested them to follow the five-finger rule of nutrition: every child must eat food enriched with carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals. She further advised the children to follow five daily habits for good health. These include having breakfast on time, drinking adequate amount of water, sleeping well, exercising for 60 minutes daily and reducing junk food and sugar intake.

Most students agreed with the suggestions and came up with time tables for a healthy diet. A Class 12 student of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, Ashish Verma, 16, said, “Due to pressure of studies, I did not take a balanced diet during the exams. But after the session, I feel motivated and will follow the suggestions given by the expert. I will have a proper breakfast daily and drink water after every 60 minutes.”

“For the last two months, I have not worked on my fitness. But now, I will exercise daily and avoid consuming junk food,” he said.

A Class 12 student of BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, Srishti Verma, said, “The session proved to be informative as the expert advised the students to consume food items that boost the immunity. She also suggested us to take a diet which has adequate amounts of carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins and minerals. Her suggestion to have breakfast daily is right as it kick starts our metabolism, helps burn calories, and gives us the energy to remain active throughout the day. I will also increase my water intake as suggested by the dietician.”

A Class 9 student of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, Simran Verma, said, “It is essential to take a balanced diet and work out daily to stay healthy. This will enhance our mood and energy. Everyone must sleep for about nine hours every day to improve their concentration and productivity.”

NEXT SESSION ON EMOTIONAL WELLNESS

The next live session on emotional wellness will be given at 9.30am by Dr Jitendra Nagpal on Friday. Students can access the link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQtxCmXhApXDBfV59_JNagA?view_as=subscriber to attend the session.