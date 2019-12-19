e-paper
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Five arrested for robbery in Thane

Five arrested for robbery in Thane

cities Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Thane Five persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing two Kalwa residents of cash and valuables worth ₹35,000, police said on Wednesday.

Two residents of Waghoba Nagar in Thane district’s Kalwa town were attacked by the five accused in the early hours of December 4 and robbed of cash and valuables worth ₹35,000, he said.

The Kalwa police registered an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and initiated the probe.

During the course of investigation, the police found that the accused, who are from Navi Mumbai, were hiding in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the official said, adding that the men were nabbed on December 10.

The alleged accused have been identified as Abhishek Singh, 23, Bharat Jadhav, 25, Ashutosh Kalkala, 21, Parameshwar Patole, 19, and Abhishek Ambavkar, 19, he said.

On interrogation, the police found that the accused had tried to extort money from a Navi Mumbai resident and also damaged cars of a local corporator and three others, he said.

The accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in all the above cases, which are registered at Kalwa police station and Navi Mumbai’s MIDC Rabale police station.

