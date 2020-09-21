e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five deaths, 130 fresh infections in Ludhiana

Five deaths, 130 fresh infections in Ludhiana

The district’s tally now stands at 16,425, while the toll is 668.

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The positive patients include 19 contacts of positive patients, 31 patients from outpatient departments, 52 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness, five health-care workers and a pregnant woman.
The positive patients include 19 contacts of positive patients, 31 patients from outpatient departments, 52 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness, five health-care workers and a pregnant woman.(REUTERS)
         

With 130 positive cases of Covid-19 on Monday, it was a slight respite for residents as the number of infections was much lower than what the district had been seeing for the past few days. The death count remained at five for the second consecutive day.

The district’s tally now stands at 16,425, while the toll is 668.

All five casualties are males. They include a 72-year-old male from Jamalpur, an 86-year-old male from Panjeta village, a 45-year-old male from Kot Mangal Singh area, an 81-year-old male from Udham Singh Nagar and a 59-year-old male from Mundiyan Kalan.

Earlier on Sunday, former district additional session judge SK Sharma succumbed to the disease.

The positive patients include 19 contacts of positive patients, 31 patients from outpatient departments, 52 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness, five health-care workers and a pregnant woman.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “The district seems to be moving towards a decline. Five deaths have been recorded for the second consecutive day, which also indicate that the fatalities are decreasing. This has been possible due to the restrictions imposed by the government and administration.”

top news
‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’: Sukhbir Singh Badal
‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Parties gear up to oppose three labour code bills in Parliament
Parties gear up to oppose three labour code bills in Parliament
UP new business destination: Yogi Adityanath
UP new business destination: Yogi Adityanath
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
First stubble fires start to show up on Nasa map
First stubble fires start to show up on Nasa map
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Patients flouting home isolation rules to be shifted to Covid centres
Patients flouting home isolation rules to be shifted to Covid centres
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In