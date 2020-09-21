Five deaths, 130 fresh infections in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:38 IST

With 130 positive cases of Covid-19 on Monday, it was a slight respite for residents as the number of infections was much lower than what the district had been seeing for the past few days. The death count remained at five for the second consecutive day.

The district’s tally now stands at 16,425, while the toll is 668.

All five casualties are males. They include a 72-year-old male from Jamalpur, an 86-year-old male from Panjeta village, a 45-year-old male from Kot Mangal Singh area, an 81-year-old male from Udham Singh Nagar and a 59-year-old male from Mundiyan Kalan.

Earlier on Sunday, former district additional session judge SK Sharma succumbed to the disease.

The positive patients include 19 contacts of positive patients, 31 patients from outpatient departments, 52 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness, five health-care workers and a pregnant woman.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “The district seems to be moving towards a decline. Five deaths have been recorded for the second consecutive day, which also indicate that the fatalities are decreasing. This has been possible due to the restrictions imposed by the government and administration.”