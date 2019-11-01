Five die after falling into septic tank, inhaling toxic gas in UP’s Sultanpur

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:05 IST

Five people died on Friday after inhaling poisonous gas when they fell into a septic tank that was being reconstructed in a village under Dostpur police station limits in Sultanpur, nearly 185 kilometres southeast of Lucknow, the police said.

A sixth person, who also fell into the tank, was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, the police said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. He has directed the district administration officials to provide the best possible medical facilities to the injured.

Superintendent of police (SP), Sultanpur, Himanshu Kumar said the incident took place in Katghar Patti village under Dostpur police station limits, around 50 kilometres from Sultanpur city, when the septic tank was being reconstructed at the house of Ram Tirath Nishad on Friday afternoon.

He said Ram Tirath’s son Rajesh Nishad, along with five others, accidentally fell into the tank when the work was in progress.

Villagers rushed them to the district hospital after pulling them out with help of local police, the SP said. Five people were declared dead at the hospital, he added.

The SP said those who died were identified as Rajesh Nishad, 32, Ashok Nishad, 40, Ravindra Nishad, 25 and Mohd Siraj, 52, all resident of Katghar Patti village, and Ram Kishan Nishad, an Ambedkarnagar resident involved in the reconstruction work. He said another worker Vinod Nishad, 22 was undergoing treatment at the district hospital where his condition was critical.

The situation was under control but police teams were deployed at the village to avert any law and order trouble, the SP said.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 20:05 IST