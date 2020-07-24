Five killed in two separate accidents in Gautam Budh Nagar

cities

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:21 IST

Five people, including two students, were killed in two separate accidents in the Gautam Budh Nagar district on Thursday night. While three of them were crushed under a train in Dadri, two were killed in a road mishap in Surajpur.

The Dadri incident took place around 8.30pm in Bodaki village, the police said on Friday. The deceased were identified as brothers Jeetu and Deepak, students of classes 9 and 10, and their friend Sonu, who was in his early twenties.

Police officials said that all the three were sitting on the railway tracks with their earphones on and did not hear an incoming train.

“We got a call on the police helpline about the accident. But by the time a team rushed to the spot, their families had already taken the bodies and cremated them last night itself,” said Sateesh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Zone 3.

According to the police, the train had applied brakes and stopped after hitting them, but it could not prevent the accident.

The tracks are next to the village where the boys lived, the police said, adding that the deceased’s families have not filed any official complaint.

In another incident, two men were killed while two others received minor injuries when a speeding Brezza car crashed into a bicycle and a motorcycle.

“The accident took place around 8pm when the car crashed into the two two-wheelers near the railway road,” said Ankur Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.

The deceased were identified as Sundar (50), the car driver, and Aditya Gaur (25), the cyclist. Another car passenger, Laxmi Devi, and motorcycle rider, Babloo, were injured in the accident, the police said.

Police officials said that the car was speeding and hit the cycle and bike after which the driver hit his head on the windshield and the vehicle crashed into a pole, along with the cycle. Locals informed the police and the victims were rushed to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead.

Gaur was the sole earning member of his family and worked at a factory, said the police. His family has filed a complaint against the driver and a case of rash driving and negligence has been registered against him at Surajpur police station, the police said.

The bodies were handed over to the family following the autopsy.