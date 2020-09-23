Five Luksar jail inmates donate plasma for Covid treatment

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:07 IST

Five inmates from Luksar jail, who had recovered from Covid-19, donated their plasma on Tuesday to help other patients recover from the infection.

A plasma donation drive was organised at the Luksar jail on Tuesday. “Five of our inmates, who had recovered from Covid-19 last month, donated their plasma today, and we expect others to follow suit in the future drives,” said jail superintendent, Vipin Mishra.

The plasma donation drive, a first at Luksar jail, was organised by the jail authorities with the help from the police and the district health department.

As many as 73 inmates at the Luksar jail have been infected with Covid-19 so far, and 28 of then have already recovered, while some are undergoing treatment at various Covid-care facilities in the district apart from those under isolation in the jail premises. Jail officials said 19 more recovered inmates are expected to donate their plasma in the coming days.

They added that all inmates in the prison have been encouraged to follow social distancing protocols, while senior police personnel have urged those who have already recovered from the disease to help other patients in their fight against coronavirus by donating their plasma.

In wake of the pandemic, any new undertrials are kept separately in the jail and are moved to the main block only after a few days.

A constable with the Noida commissionerate also donated his plasma on Tuesday. A Covid-19 man from Bijnore who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Greater Noida was in urgent need of plasma. “His condition was serious and doctors were looking for a plasma match. The station house officer for Ecotech 3 police station was looking for a suitable donor, and a constable, Shrikant Singh, who had also recovered from Covid-q9 a few weeks ago, volunteered to donate his plasma,” said a police spokesperson.

Other recovered police personnel have also donated plasma on earlier occasions. More than 190 police personnel have been infected with Covid-19 in the district so far. As many as 89 are active cases, while one policeman succumbed to the virus.