e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five men booked for beating up vegetable seller over ₹1 dispute

Five men booked for beating up vegetable seller over ₹1 dispute

cities Updated: May 31, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Noida Police on Saturday booked five persons after they allegedly thrashed and broke the leg of a vegetable seller in Greater Noida(west) over a dispute of ₹1.

According to cops, victim Aman had sold a pumpkin for ₹13 to the suspects, who paid ₹12. When the vegetable seller asked for the remaining ₹1, the suspects allegedly took up a fight and broke his leg.

Aman’s brother Anand filed a complaint at the Bisrakh police station on Saturday. He said that Aman was selling vegetables in the local market when the suspect Rohit reached the spot and bought a pumpkin.

“The pumpkin was for ₹13 but he paid ₹12. When my brother refused to sell the vegetable to him, the suspect called four others, Raju, Ganga, Rahul and Prabhakar, and thrashed him,” he said.

Aman said as a result of the assault, he received a fracture in his left leg.

“I was rushed to a private hospital for medical treatment. The suspects fled the spot soon after,” he said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that based on complaint, the police registered a case against five persons under sections 147 (rioting), 23 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).

“Rohit, Raju and Ganga were arrested after the incident. They were produced before a court and sent to jail,” he said.

top news
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In