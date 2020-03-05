Five men stuck in Dubai land in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:05 IST

Amritsar The last batch of five remaining men of 29, stuck in Dubai for the past six months, returned to India through Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on Thursday. Four of those who returned are Punjab residents and one of them is from Himachal Pradesh. A number of travel agents had sent 29 men from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to Dubai to work as guards in a private company, run by a Pakistani national, around six months ago.

The five who returned on Thursday are Neeraj Kumar (Una); Darshanpreet Singh (Rupnagar); Ajay Kumar (Rupnagar); Lovepreet Singh (Fathegarh Sahib) and Umesh Kumar (Mohali).

They were trapped there after the company did not pay them salaries, even depriving them of basic needs. Ten of them had returned on February 15; fourteeen on March 3 and the remaining on Thursday.

SP Singh Oberoi, managing trustee, Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, which helped in bringing back the trapped men, said, “Each of the men paid between ₹1 lakh and ₹4 lakh to travel agents for sending them abroad on a work visa. The agents advised them to join the private company as guards. The men had been working 15 hours a day now for six months. The Pakistani owner, however, sold the company to another business and fled from the officer.”

He added, “The men had, thus, not been paid their salaries and they were stuck in Dubai without money, food and accommodation.”

On the other problems the men faced, Oberoi added, “Their documents were forged and it was difficult for them to return to India. Our trust helped them reach out to the Dubai government. We also arranged their tickets. I appeal to the youth of Punjab not to fall prey to fake or unregistered travel agents.”

