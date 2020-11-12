e-paper
Five mobile phones recovered from two jail inmates

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 19:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Special checking led to the recovery of five mobile phones from two inmates at the Ludhiana Central Jail on Wednesday night.

Assistant jail superintendent Naginder Singh said the phones were recovered from inmates Joga Singh and Pawan Kumar. The duo has been booked under Section 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act at the Division Number 7 police station.

ASI Hardial Singh said they will bring the accused on production warrant for questioning on how they managed to smuggle the mobile phones inside the prison.

