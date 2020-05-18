Five more Covid-19 patients recover in Himachal; active cases come down to 31

Updated: May 18, 2020 01:07 IST

Five more Covid-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, bringing down the tally of active cases to 31

Two patients are from Chamba; two from Mandi and one from Kangra,” special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said.

The two patients from Chamba were tested positive on May 6. Later, four contacts of one of the patients including his two-year-old daughter also tested positive for the virus.

The third patient from Jogindernagar in Mandi district had returned from Delhi on April 28 and tested positive for Covid-19 on May 4.

While the fourth patient, a 48-year-old woman from Sarkaghat of Mandi district, was admitted at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla. She was the primary contact of her 21-year-old son who died of the disease on May 5 at IGMC.

She accompanied her son, who was also suffering from a kidney ailment, to Shimla and was tested positive on May 7—two days her son’s death.

The fifth patient is a 43-year-old man from Jamanabad village near Kangra town. He had a travel history to Dubai and returned to his village on April 27 from Delhi. He was tested positive on May 6.

Jindal said that cured patients will be kept in 14-day institutional quarantine. They will be sent home once they test negative at the completion of the observation period.

With the recovery of five patients, the active cases in the state have come down to 31 from 36.

Himachal witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since May 4, with 38 people testing positive. Two people have died due to the virus during the corresponding period.

To date, the state has recorded a total of 78 cases, including three fatalities. So far, 40 people have recovered in state.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 20 cases followed by Una with 18 cases and Chamba with 12 cases.

Nine cases have been reported in Solan, eight in Hamirpur, four each in Sirmaur and Bilaspur, and three in Mandi. To date, 17,431 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the state and over 21,000 are under active surveillance.