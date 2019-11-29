Five of a family die in road mishap in Pilibhit

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 17:18 IST

Five of a family were killed and five others injured seriously when the car they were travelling in went out of control after hitting a tree that had fallen on the road and fell into a ditch near Bithora in Gajraula, Pilibhit district, on Friday. The dead included three children.

According to Gajraula police station in-charge, Naresh Kashyap, the accident occurred at around 12.30 am.

“The dead were residents of Sudhir Colony in Puranpur area. The family was returning after attending a wedding. The accident occurred on the highway near Bithora when the driver tried to avoid hitting a tree that had fallen on the road following Thursday night’s rain and thunderstorm. The vehicle hit the tree, skidded off the road and fell into a ditch,” he said.

Police said the deceased were identified as Ashwani Upadhyay, 30, Amit Kashyap, 32, Noni, 10, Golu, 5, and Lovy, 5. They said that the injured -- Rekha Upadhyay, Mini, Sushma, Asha and Uday -- had been admitted to the Pilibhit district hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

Circle officer, Pilibhit, Dharam Singh said that the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination.