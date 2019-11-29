e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Five of a family die in road mishap in Pilibhit

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2019 17:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Five of a family were killed and five others injured seriously when the car they were travelling in went out of control after hitting a tree that had fallen on the road and fell into a ditch near Bithora in Gajraula, Pilibhit district, on Friday. The dead included three children.

According to Gajraula police station in-charge, Naresh Kashyap, the accident occurred at around 12.30 am.

“The dead were residents of Sudhir Colony in Puranpur area. The family was returning after attending a wedding. The accident occurred on the highway near Bithora when the driver tried to avoid hitting a tree that had fallen on the road following Thursday night’s rain and thunderstorm. The vehicle hit the tree, skidded off the road and fell into a ditch,” he said.

Police said the deceased were identified as Ashwani Upadhyay, 30, Amit Kashyap, 32, Noni, 10, Golu, 5, and Lovy, 5. They said that the injured -- Rekha Upadhyay, Mini, Sushma, Asha and Uday -- had been admitted to the Pilibhit district hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

Circle officer, Pilibhit, Dharam Singh said that the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination.

top news
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits 6-year low
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits 6-year low
On Day 1, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray halts work at Metro’s Aarey car-shed
On Day 1, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray halts work at Metro’s Aarey car-shed
Unfortunate she called sister, not police: Telangana minister on vet’s murder
Unfortunate she called sister, not police: Telangana minister on vet’s murder
Hope he hasn’t poked the bear: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith
Hope he hasn’t poked the bear: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Thieves break into shop in West Bengal, leave cash and steal this
Thieves break into shop in West Bengal, leave cash and steal this
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities