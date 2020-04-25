Five Rly officials feed labourers at Kalyan Stn

cities

A group of five Central Railway officials, including the divisional commercial manager (DCM) and ticket-checkers (TCs) have been feeding labourers living near Kalyan railway station everyday. Around 150 food packets are distributed among these people, which are prepared at the homes of the officials. “The meal is prepared at our homes. The gurdwara at Rambaug donates food grains and we too contribute,” said an official.

