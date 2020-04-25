e-paper
Five Rly officials feed labourers at Kalyan Stn

Five Rly officials feed labourers at Kalyan Stn

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A group of five Central Railway officials, including the divisional commercial manager (DCM) and ticket-checkers (TCs) have been feeding labourers living near Kalyan railway station everyday. Around 150 food packets are distributed among these people, which are prepared at the homes of the officials. “The meal is prepared at our homes. The gurdwara at Rambaug donates food grains and we too contribute,” said an official.

cities