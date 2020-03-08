Flu patients rush to clinics over coronavirus scare

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020

New Delhi: With a rise in seasonal flu cases, clinics across the city are being flooded by patients panicked about the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The doctors have reported an increase of at least 25% in the number of patients coming in with fever, cough and cold in the last two weeks.

“If I just talk about my clinic, I have seen an increase in the number of flu cases by around 25% in the last 10 days or so. This is not unusual for this time of the year as the number of cases go up when the season is changing,” said Dr Srikant Sharma, senior consulting physician at Moolchand hospital.

Although, even there is an actual increase in the number of cases, most are visiting the doctors because of the Covid-19 scare.“Around 50% of those coming in with flu-like symptoms would not have bothered to visit the clinic had it not been for Covid-19. They just need reassurance that they do not have it. Travel history is the main indicator of whether a person might have the disease. Right now, very few positive cases have been reported in the city and no community transmission is happening,” said Dr Rommel Tickoo, senior consultant of internal medicine at Max hospital, Saket.

He advises people with such symptoms to in fact stay at home.

“If it is flu, it will heal on its own. And, those who suspect Covid-19 should stay home and call the helpline number because if they come to the hospital they will spread it other while standing in the queue or in the clinic. If they do not have it, they are likely to pick up other infections from the hospital,” said Dr Tickoo.

“I refer the people who have travel history to the high risk countries to RML or Safdarjung hospital,” he added.

In the first two months of the year, Delhi has reported 226 cases of H1N1, according to data from Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

Viral flu usually heals on its own and does not need any treatment. Doctors suggest taking plenty of fluids and adequate rest. People might also take paracetamol for fever, the doctors said.

“But, if there is any breathing difficulty, the people must call the helpline number,” said Dr Sharma.

The doctors also suggest that people must wash hands regularly and avoid touching mouth, nose, and eyes to prevent the spread of the infections. They also say that not everybody should use masks.

“Many people come into my clinic wearing a mask, then take it off holding the front and keep it on the table. It is better not to use a mask at all. Only the people who have some respiratory symptoms or are suspected to have Covid-19 need a mask,” said Dr Tickoo.

They also suggest sleeping enough, eating good food, and continuing regular medicines to keep up the body’s immunity.