Flydining in Agra: Adventure and food both on the platter

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:13 IST

Agra Offering yet another attraction to tourists, a private player has launched a a hanging restaurant or ‘Flydining Adventure’ here. The idea is to serve food to guests on a 24-seat dining table lifted to a height of 160 feet with the help of a crane, providing a breathtaking view of the Taj Mahal with music in the background.

“Breakfast, lunch and dinner are available to guests who are given fool proof security arrangements. To further assure them, the guests are individually insured by an international insurance company. The crane system is fully tested and trusted and will certainly lure the guests to stay back in Agra to dine while flying,” said Ashok Jain Oswal of the private company which has floated the idea.

“The target tourists are those coming from abroad and the idea is to persuade them for overnight stay. The guests will be plied with hot coffee, pizza and other edibles while they get the rare experience of sitting at a lofty height, with the liberty to move 180 degrees with belts on, gazing on a panoramic view of the city below,” he said.

“There are 200 such ‘Flydining Adventure’ experiences all over world and in India, the Agra experience would be second to NOIDA. There are not many restrictions but anyone below a height of 4.5 feet is not to be allowed as seat belts are for people above this height to be totally safe,” said Jain.

The venue is on the premises of Kalakriti, about a kilometre east of Taj Mahal. So the pinnacle of the Taj meets the eye as the dining seats rise a height of 160 feet.

As a security precaution, the guests will not be able to free themselves from the belt after being placed on the table by the ground staff. Crew members will accompany the guests to serve them while flying.

The hosts revealed that bookings could be made online. If the booking was cancelled due to inclement weather, guests would be entitled to refund or adjustment in future timing, assured Jain.

During winter, breakfast, lunch and dinner is to be served but in summer, day flying might be cancelled as the weather is too hot..

“Special attention is paid to security and every guest is to be covered by insurance. Skilled staff will assist in tying the safety belts which keep people secure but allow required free movement to enjoy the ‘Flying Dining Adventure’,” said Jain.