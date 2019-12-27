Flyover near Metro station to open in Feb ‘20: GMDA

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019

Gurugram The under-construction flyover at the Huda City Centre Metro station, which is one of the most important intersections of the city, will become operational in February 2020, said officials.

The development will come as a huge relief to commuters, who, at present, have to take multiple diversions to head to areas, routes of which from the Metro station are blocked due to the construction work.

The flyover will help commuters to bypass the intersection to head from Signature Towers to Golf Course Road and vice versa. An official said that this would also make life easier for pedestrians and streamline traffic flow on the surface roads.

A team of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials, on Friday, inspected the flyover and asked the contractor to start work on the approach roads.

The flyover is a low-rise one, which will decongest two busy crossings — near Gate No 1 and Gate No 3 — of the Metro station. The construction of the flyover is complete and approach roads to be built both sides, said officials.

Jitender Mittal, GMDA’s chief engineer, said, “January 31 is the deadline for the contractor and by mid-February, we will open it to traffic. We have asked the contractor to complete the approach roads by January-end.”

The flyover was to open in November, but the Supreme Court’s construction ban in Delhi-NCR due to heavy pollution in October has delayed the project by two months.

“The flyover, once opened, will be used to commute between Signature Towers (NH-48) and Golf Course Road, in both directions. Since the construction of an underpass near Gate No 3 is underway, the traffic on road from Subhash Chowk to Golf Course Road and vice versa may remain disturbed,” said Mittal, adding that pedestrians can cross the road from under the flyover and light vehicles can take U-turns as well.

The Huda City Centre Metro station, the terminating point of Delhi Metro’s Yellow line, remains choked due to heavy footfall and the presence of autorickshaws, e-rickshaws and cabs on roads, offering last-mile connectivity.

The Haryana government, in April 2017, announced a plan to decongest the two junctions near Gate No 1 and Gate No 3 by constructing a bidirectional flyover and a unidirectional L-shaped underpass. After the construction of flyover started in April, the movement of pedestrians and traffic was blocked on the road between the two gates.

Mittal said, “Bidirectional flyover and L-shaped unidirectional underpass will make both these crossings signal-free. There are two U-turns also available under the flyover to change directions.”

Commuters moving from Signature Towers towards Subhash Chowk, on Sohna Road, will have to use the L-shaped underpass.