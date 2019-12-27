e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Cities / Flyover near Metro station to open in Feb ‘20: GMDA

Flyover near Metro station to open in Feb ‘20: GMDA

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram The under-construction flyover at the Huda City Centre Metro station, which is one of the most important intersections of the city, will become operational in February 2020, said officials.

The development will come as a huge relief to commuters, who, at present, have to take multiple diversions to head to areas, routes of which from the Metro station are blocked due to the construction work.

The flyover will help commuters to bypass the intersection to head from Signature Towers to Golf Course Road and vice versa. An official said that this would also make life easier for pedestrians and streamline traffic flow on the surface roads.

A team of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials, on Friday, inspected the flyover and asked the contractor to start work on the approach roads.

The flyover is a low-rise one, which will decongest two busy crossings — near Gate No 1 and Gate No 3 — of the Metro station. The construction of the flyover is complete and approach roads to be built both sides, said officials.

Jitender Mittal, GMDA’s chief engineer, said, “January 31 is the deadline for the contractor and by mid-February, we will open it to traffic. We have asked the contractor to complete the approach roads by January-end.”

The flyover was to open in November, but the Supreme Court’s construction ban in Delhi-NCR due to heavy pollution in October has delayed the project by two months.

“The flyover, once opened, will be used to commute between Signature Towers (NH-48) and Golf Course Road, in both directions. Since the construction of an underpass near Gate No 3 is underway, the traffic on road from Subhash Chowk to Golf Course Road and vice versa may remain disturbed,” said Mittal, adding that pedestrians can cross the road from under the flyover and light vehicles can take U-turns as well.

The Huda City Centre Metro station, the terminating point of Delhi Metro’s Yellow line, remains choked due to heavy footfall and the presence of autorickshaws, e-rickshaws and cabs on roads, offering last-mile connectivity.

The Haryana government, in April 2017, announced a plan to decongest the two junctions near Gate No 1 and Gate No 3 by constructing a bidirectional flyover and a unidirectional L-shaped underpass. After the construction of flyover started in April, the movement of pedestrians and traffic was blocked on the road between the two gates.

Mittal said, “Bidirectional flyover and L-shaped unidirectional underpass will make both these crossings signal-free. There are two U-turns also available under the flyover to change directions.”

Commuters moving from Signature Towers towards Subhash Chowk, on Sohna Road, will have to use the L-shaped underpass.

top news
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
‘Biggest liar of 2019’: Minister pans Rahul Gandhi over ‘tax on poor’ barb
‘Biggest liar of 2019’: Minister pans Rahul Gandhi over ‘tax on poor’ barb
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
Shoaib Akhtar shares ‘leaked video’ of Wasim Akram, says ‘I support him’
Shoaib Akhtar shares ‘leaked video’ of Wasim Akram, says ‘I support him’
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities