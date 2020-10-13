e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Foetus found at Vashind, near Mumbai; father, boyfriend arrested

Foetus found at Vashind, near Mumbai; father, boyfriend arrested

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:03 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

A dead foetus found near a building in Vashind three days ago led the police to a rape victim who was allegedly repeatedly raped by her father and boyfriend for over a year. The police have arrested the two men for sexually assaulting the 18-year-old girl who was pregnant after the constant abuse.

A police officer from Vashind Police Station said, “The girl’s father is a 51-year-old school teacher while the boyfriend is a 21-year-old resident of Panvel. She was allegedly raped since she was a minor.”

The girl was in a relationship with the man since she was in school however the girl’s family was against the match and so they shifted to Vashind a year ago.

The two, however, continued to meet.

Vashind police officers said, “We received a call from a resident of the same building that someone has thrown a foetus from the third floor. We immediately went on the spot and took the baby to the hospital where she was declared dead during the treatment. On inquiring in the building, when we come to know about this girl’s pregnancy. We reached to her and while questioning she told about sexual harassment by father and secret relationship with her boyfriend. We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 376 and sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act as the girl was a minor when the harassment started. Also, a separate case registered against the girl who is now 18, under Indian Penal Code section 315 for throwing the baby from the third floor.”

top news
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In