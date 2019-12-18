Foetus found in drain near pvt hospital in Sector 43

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 18:13 IST

Gurugram: A three-month-old foetus was found from a drain near a private hospital in Sector 43 on Tuesday, the police said. The police registered a case against unidentified persons, but they did not divulge gender of the foetus.

According to the police, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) staff were cleaning sewers in the area around 9am when a supervisor opened a drain hole and noticed the foetus wrapped in a polythene bag.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said the post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday. “The DNA samples have been sent to the laboratory for forensic examination. It is possible that the parents abandoned the foetus before birth,” he said.

Goel said that the foetus appeared to be around three months old. The CCTV cameras in the area are being scanned for clues, but no headway was made until Wednesday evening, the police said.

A case was registered against unidentified suspects under Section 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station on Tuesday, said the police.

In October, the body of a girl, suspected to be 36 months old, was found in a black bag in the green belt near Anaj Mandi in Sector 10A. A traffic marshal of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had noticed the bag lying near the bollards on the Jaipur to Delhi side of the expressway and informed the police. An autopsy of the body had revealed that the toddler was sexually assaulted and murdered.

In May, an infant girl, suspected to be four months old, was found dead in Sector 21. The girl had been buried underneath a mound of mud and the skull of the infant had injuries, the police had said.