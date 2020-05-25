e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Food, book stalls to be allowed on railway stations from June 1

Food, book stalls to be allowed on railway stations from June 1

Owners will have to take care of social distancing norms and wear masks and gloves while serving passengers

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 00:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The decision was taken by the railway board for the convenience of passengers, such as wearing masks and gloves and ensuring social distancing. (Representative image)
The decision was taken by the railway board for the convenience of passengers, such as wearing masks and gloves and ensuring social distancing. (Representative image)(Getty Images)
         

Railway authorities have decided to allow stalls selling food and books, besides food courts to start functioning on the platforms from June 1, when 200 passenger trains are set to resume operations, eight pairs of which will run on Punjab route.

The decision was taken by the railway board for the convenience of passengers. However, there are certain guidelines which need to be followed by the stall owners.

Senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) Vivek Sharma said that at railways stations, passengers usually follow the ‘take away’ system and most stations do not have a dinning facility. So stall owners will work the same way but they will have to take care of social distancing at their stall. Besides, it will also be mandatory for them to wear masks and gloves.

Sharma added that at stations like Ludhiana and Amritsar where there are food courts, the staff will have to get the food packed for passengers.

He added that the license fee for the period the stalls remained closed, will not be charged from stall owners.

ONLY PASSENGERS WITH TICKETS WILL BE ALLOWED INSIDE

The reservation for trains resuming from June 1 has already started and this time, seats are being reserved even for general coaches as only those passengers with confirmed tickets are being allowed inside. No unreserved tickets (general tickets) are being sold at the counters.

Moreover, the berths are not available on the trains. There are over 300 passengers on the wait list.

Besides, the bookings for Saryu Yamuna Express to be running on June 1 and June 3 has been closed as there are already a large number of passengers on the wait-list. For the train for June 6, there are over 445 passengers on wait-list for sleeper coach in Saryu Yamuna Express. Similar were the status of other trains as well.

Senior DCM Vivek Sharma said that the chart of a train is released four hours before the departure of the train from the station. So passengers whose seats are not be confirmed will know four hours in advance so that they don’t come to the station unnecessarily.

He added that all passengers will be properly screened before being allowed to board the train and TTEs have also been directed to avoid close contact with passengers. “Although, passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the train but still TTEs will still come for checking. They have been provided gloves, masks and sanitisers,” he said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In