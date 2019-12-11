e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Footbridge remains incomplete due to paucity of funds

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:11 IST
Sadia Akhtar
Gurugram A pedestrian bridge at the Gurugram railway station, scheduled to be inaugurated by December 2018, is yet to be completed. Almost a year on, work on the footbridge remains incomplete and has been put on hold due to shortage of funds.

The footbridge was planned to benefit residents of colonies, such as Swaroop Garden, Rajendra Park and Vishnu Garden, which fall on either side of the railway tracks. Residents of these colonies do not have an alternative for crossing the tracks and are compelled to take the Daulatabad flyover, which increases both the distance and time, significantly. The flyover also sees a lot of traffic movement.

ND Vashisht, the chief engineer of MCG, said that the railway authorities had sought additional funds for the bridge. “Railway officials had earlier estimated the cost of the project at ₹4.15 crore. Now, they have doubled the cost and wrote to the corporation over a month ago, seeking enhancement of the budget. We have moved the case to Chandigarh,” he said.

He said that the proposal is awaiting clearance from the state government for a month. “The Railways should have had taken approval in advance. They approached us again after funds allocated for the project were finished. The application for additional funds needs to be approved by higher authorities. The case has been pending clearance for over a month,” he said.

At present, the skeletal structure of the bridge is ready and marble has been placed at one small portion of it. The roof, fencing and flooring are yet to be completed.

Chet Ram, who lives close to the upcoming bridge, said that the bridge would provide much-needed relief to residents. “Locals have been waiting for this footbridge for more than a year now. We keep hearing about its inauguration, but the work is incomplete,” he said.

JP Joshi, who lives in Swaroop Garden, next to the railway station, said that the bridge has been under construction for two years now. “Every now and then, some construction material is brought, but the bridge stays as it is,” said Joshi.

He also said that footbridge does not have provision for escalators and wouldn’t be of much use for senior citizens who would be forced to take up alternative transport options. “There is a post office near Daulatabad flyover. We go there to collect our pension regularly. It’s close to our house, but we have to take a long detour to reach the place. The footbridge that is coming up has no escalators. Senior citizens, like me, won’t be able to climb it,” said Joshi.

Citizenship bill clears Rajya Sabha hurdle, Congress calls it a dark day
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Pollard departs, Windies in trouble
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
