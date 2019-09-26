For class X students, Delhi govt may outsource mathematics teaching to private players

cities

In order to improve the results of its schools in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board exams, the Delhi government is focusing on improving the learning levels of students in mathematics this year.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) is now considering outsourcing mathematics teaching to “private agencies” to help students who will write the board exams next year.

The DoE’s examination branch has asked its officials to come up with a detailed plan by October 19.

A senior government official said the outsourcing plan is only for schools with a shortage of teachers in the subject.

“There is a shortage of mathematics teachers in some government schools due to which studies are suffering. The government is considering reaching out private agencies, such as specialised coaching centres, for competitive exams. It will be implemented as a pilot project in schools where there is a shortage,” the official said.

Binay Bhushan, director, said the department had analysed last year’s class 10 results of its schools and found students to be lagging behind in mathematics. “The DoE is considering hiring private agencies to provide supplementary mathematics lessons to class 10 students during the winter break,” he said.

In the academic session 2018-19, of the 31,255 Delhi government school students placed in compartment in class 10 board exam, 24,502 had failed in mathematics . As many as 1,66,167 Delhi government school students had written the class 10 exams held in February-March this year.

The move has drawn criticism from mathematics teachers. Some said private agencies would not take accountability for the results.

“The DoE issues show-cause notices to teachers who failed to get desired results in class 10 board exams. The teachers are under the impression that their promotions are dependent on the performance of their classes. The private agencies will never take the accountability,” said a mathematics teacher at a government school in Subhash Nagar, who wished not to be named.

Besides, all heads of government schools have been asked to counsel “low performers” to opt for basic mathematics in class 10 examination instead of standard mathematics.

The CBSE, for the first time, is offering two mathematics papers for students appearing in class 10 board exams in 2020. While the basic paper is for those who do not want to study the subject in further classes, the standard paper will have questions required higher mathematics abilities.

As per CBSE norms, those who opt for the basic paper will not be allowed to take mathematics as a subject in classes 11 and 12.

“If the student wants to pursue mathematics as a subject in XI and XII, they can appear for standard mathematics paper along with compartment students.This gives them additional two months to focus only on improving mathematics subject,” said an official at the DoE’s examination branch.

