Forest dept asks birder groups to seek permission before entering Dhanauri wetland

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 18:56 IST

Noida: Weeks after a large group of bird photographers held its anniversary walk at Dhanauri weltand in Greater Noida, the forest department has issued a circular advising all such groups to seek permission prior to organising events, as the habitat is often disturbed by such movement.

Stating that there had been incidents wherein nesting of birds, especially those of sarus cranes, were destroyed due to irresponsible tourism or large group birding, the Gautam Budh Nagar forest department said it will take strict action against any group which goes into the wetland without prior permission.

According to the divisional forest officer, any group of 10 or more individuals will have to inform the department of their visit in advance so that the department can deploy officials to ensure that the habitat is not disturbed.

Spread over 101 hectares, Dhanauri has two large wetlands adjacent to each other, making it one of the biggest birding sites in the National Capital Region. Experts say Dhanauri fulfils the criteria of the Ramsar Convention on wetlands of international importance, but is yet to be declared as such and, hence, stands unprotected.

“Last week, hatchlings of sarus crane were destroyed in Dhanauri due to irresponsible tourism. The circular is a general notice that calls for responsible birding and we urge all the birder groups of more than 10 individuals, to seek permission in advance for organising birding events or nature walks. We will deploy a forest official to ensure that the habitat is not disturbed,” PK Srivastava, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

In a circular dated September 6, issued to a Delhi based bird photographer’s group, which on July 22 held their anniversary walk at Dhanauri comprising over 100 individuals, the forest officials said there are high chances of an ‘untoward incident’ if such a large group activity is allowed without supervision.

“The wetland will be soon notified and brought under legal protection. However, in case of any untoward incident like clashes with the local groups, or disturbance to the sarus habitat, the group will be responsible and action shall be taken under Wildlife Protection Act of 1972,” the circular said.

Eminent birder and Noida resident Anand Arya who got Dhanauri recognised as a major sarus habitat, said while birds like sarus are used to the local population, they are often spooked by photographers who go to the extent of venturing into the wetland to get shots of the nests.

“The local villagers have been living peacefully with the birds. A villager would pass by a sarus or a woman would go near them while cutting the grass, but the birds are not spooked as they have adapted to the locals. However, when outside photographers, that too in large numbers, go after these birds, their roosting and feeding get disturbed,” Arya said.

According to author and conservationist Ananda Banerjee, said, “This is not the first time that tribes of photographers have paraded through such habitats in the name of birding, but there is an ugly side to it. They go to any extent to get that perfect shot, and often end up destroying the habitat,” Banerjee said.

Mathew Joseph, admin and moderator of ‘Delhi Bird Photographer Group’, said while the concerns of forest department were noted, the group had informed the local police prior to their walk.

“Whenever such events are organised, a dedicated team manages it. We had informed the local police before organising the event at Dhanauri. We also urge the forest department to provide legal protection to Dhanauri which is being encroached upon,” Joseph said.

One of the few habitats in the state that support a fair population of sarus cranes, Dhanauri wetland in Greater Noida is spread over an area of 101.21 hectares (Dhanauri 1 and 2), of which only 35.34 hectares (33.17 hectares of Dhanauri 1 and 2.17 hectares of Dhanauri 2) are covered with water. It is also home to over 211 species of birds — 92 migratory and 119 resident.

The district forest department is currently surveying the wetland to send a proposal to the state forest department to officially recognise the area as a wetland and provide it legal protection.

