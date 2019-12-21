e-paper
Former chief of J&K small-scale industries corporation booked for corruption

Former chief of J&K small-scale industries corporation booked for corruption

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2019 16:01 IST
Press Trust of India
The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) have booked a former chief of J&K’s Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (SICOP), RL Tickoo, for accumulating assets by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices, officials said.

Last month, a former managing director of SICOP, Bhupinder Singh Dua, was booked for owning assets exceeding his legal income.

Acting on a written complaint, the ACB probed allegations of accumulation of assets by Tickoo disproportionate to his known sources of income during his service tenure, the officials said on Friday.

The details of immovable and movable properties raised by the officer in his own name and that of his family members came to the fore. A house at Indira Nagar (Mouza Sonwar), Srinagar, bought in the name of Tickoo’s wife; a flat at Tawi Apartments, Sidhra, Jammu; a flat at Royal Palms Apartments, Akhnoor Road, Jammu; and a two kanal plot at Bhalwal, Jammu, in the name of his daughter, were found.

Besides, three industrial units, ACE Steel Fabrications, Jammu; Dayal Fabrications, Birpur Bari Brahmana; and ST Steel, IGC, Phase-I, Samba, were in the name of his daughter.

A Maruti car in the name of Tickoo’s wife, and two trucks and a scooter were detected in the name of his daughter.

His bank account deposits and insurance policies were under the scanner too, the ACB officials added.

