Former Congress lawmaker among three questioned in connection with anti-CAA protests in Delhi, one more suspect held

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:47 IST

New Delhi: Former Congress legislator Asif Mohammad Khan, Jamia Millia Islamia student Chandan Kumar, and local politician Ashu Khan were questioned for seven hours on Friday to probe their alleged role in the violence during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests at the varsity and New Friends Colony on December 15.

Investigators also seized their cellphones, which will now be sent to a forensic laboratory to retrieve deleted data, call records and other information that are crucial in the probe. The police said they are bound to appear for investigation as and when required, the police said.

On Friday, one more suspect, Mohammad Furkan (26) was also arrested in connection with the violence and vandalism, taking the total number of arrests to 17 in two cases registered at Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony (NFC) police stations. A total of 102 people, including Furkan arrested in NFC case, have been arrested so far by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing 10 cases registered at eight different police stations across South, Northeast, Central and Shahdara districts following the violence and vandalism during anti-CAA protests last month.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rajesh Deo, who is heading the SIT, said that Furkan was arrested because video footage allegedly shows him carrying a can of oil used to torch buses in NFC on December 15.

“Furkan had gone into hiding since the case was registered. Raids were on to nab him. He was caught from Jamia Nagar area on Thursday night by the local police. They handed him over to us. We interrogated Furkan and later arrested him,” added Deo.

Asif Mohammad, Ashu Khan and Chandan Kumar, who is also a member of the Left-backed All India Students’ Union (AISA), reached the SIT’s Chanakyapuri office around 11am on Friday after notices were served to them the previous night, asking them to join the investigation and record their statement. The three were named in the FIR registered at the Jamia Nagar police station, said the police.

“Police named me in both the FIRs as a prime accused for the violence. I only participated in peaceful protests and did not indulge in violence, vandalism or instigating protestors through hate speeches. I am being framed because the police want to end the ongoing protests in Shaheen Bagh,” Ashu Khan said.

Chandan Kumar, who was accompanied by former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president N Sai Balaji to the SIT office, said, “I have come to join the probe after receiving a notice. I will cooperate with the police.”

An SIT official, requesting anonymity, said each of the three were given a set of 18 questions and asked to answer them. The questions were related to their movements on December 15, whether they participated in the protests, were involved in violence, or instigated the mobs of agitated protestors for attacking security personnel, setting vehicles on fire and vandalism.

“They all gave vague replies about their presence in the area and claimed to have no role in the violence. They did agree to participating in peaceful protests against the CAA” the officer added.

After the questioning, Asif and Ashu told journalists that even though they answered all the 18 questions within half an hour, the investigators made them sit and wait for almost seven hours.

“Police have no evidence against me. I was in Shaheen Bagh, participating in the protests which are going on till now, at the time when buses were set on fire. Police was also recording my speeches, this is my biggest evidence,” Asif said.

At least five buses were torched and more than 100 public and private vehicles damaged when the anti-CAA protests turned violent. Hundreds of people, including Jamia students, took part in the protest.

More than 30 people, including Jamia students and police personnel, were injured as the protesters pelted stones, glass bottles and tube lights on security personnel, who in turn fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge.

According to a police officer, as Furkan was taken to the police station, many people led by a local politician assembled there and protested against his detention. They demanded the release of Furkan, said a police officer, who did not want to be named. The protesters left when they were informed that Furkan was already handed over to the SIT.