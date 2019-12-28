e-paper
Home / Cities / Former Punjab cabinet minister Jasbir Singh dies at 78

Former Punjab cabinet minister Jasbir Singh dies at 78

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2019 10:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Former Punjab cabinet minister Jasbir Singh has died at 78.
Sangrur: Jasbir Singh, a former cabinet minister in the Beant Singh government in 1992, passed away after a heart attack on Friday night. He was 78. The ex-Sangrur MLA, known to be a Beant Singh loyalist, also served as Sangrur district president, spokesman and vice president of the Punjab Congress.
He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters, and will be cremated in Sangrur on Saturday.

