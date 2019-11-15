e-paper
Foundation stone of maize research institute building laid at Ladhowal

The institute will help the country enhance maize yield to cater to the rising global demand, says Union agriculture minister, who laid the stone of the project to be set up over 185 acres

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Union agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Narender Singh Tomar and Gill MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid at the Kisan Mela organised by PAU in Ladhowal near Ludhiana on Friday.
Union agriculture and farmers' welfare minister Narender Singh Tomar and Gill MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid at the Kisan Mela organised by PAU in Ladhowal near Ludhiana on Friday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Union agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Narender Singh Tomar laid the foundation stone of the administrative building-cum-laboratory of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Indian Institute of Maize Research (IIMR) at Ladhowal here on Friday. 

Tomar was chief guest on the occasion while Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was guest of honour. Union minister Som Parkash was also present on the occasion. 

Hailing farmers of Punjab, Tomar said, “Wherever Punjabi farmers go, they are considered leaders in agriculture by farmers of that area and their method of farming is emulated.”

Tomar said, “India ranks fourth in maize production. In view of the growing demand for maize across the globe, this institute will go a long way in enhancing its production.” 

“Punjab, the harbinger of Green Revolution, is known for its pivotal role in agriculture, nationally and internationally.

The motivation with which farmers of Punjab adopt new varieties and reap benefits is yet to be seen anywhere else,” he observed. The minister also called for adopting maize for animal husbandry.

Expressing concern over the challenges being faced in agriculture, he stressed on making a judicious use of water and adopting crop diversification.

“The country looks forward to Punjab for coming up as a role model in crop diversification,” he said. 

Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon, vice-chancellor, PAU, said, “Groundwater crisis and stubble burning are the major issues in Punjab. However, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has developed technologies to deal with them and a large number of farmers have also adopted the technologies.”

Dr Dhillon lauded the Central government’s initiative towards providing financial help to farmers for the purchase of farm machinery. He said the support of the governments to boost the agrarian sector was vital and added that early-maturing rice varieties, developed by PAU, and drip irrigation technology could save water. 

Maize can play a significant role in diversification, he said, while calling upon the government to come up with schemes for processing and marketing of maize. 

Deputy director general (crop science) of the ICAR, Dr AK Singh, said the government was making all-out efforts to enhance the income of farmers.  He also suggested the use of maize in dairy as well as poultry farming.

Dr AS Nanda, vice-chancellor, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, also addressed the gathering of farmers. Dr Dinesh Kumar from the ICAR welcomed dignitaries, scientists and farmers. 

Dr Sujay Rakshit, director of IIMR, while proposing the vote of thanks, highlighted the importance of maize in agriculture. Later, he honoured the ministers with shawls and mementoes.

Som Parkash, Union minister of state, Gill MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid, Dr JS Mahal, director of extension education and Dr RS Brar, director of ICAR-ATARI, also graced the occasion.

A Kisan Mela, showcasing latest crop varieties and technologies, was also organised, wherein stalls were put up by PAU, GADVASU, IIMR and Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI). 

