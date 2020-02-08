Four arrested for betting on cricket match

cities

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:16 IST

The Navi Mumbai crime branch foiled a cricket betting racket and arrested four men, including two south Mumbai men, from Ghansoli during the India-New Zealand one day match on Thursday.

The central unit of the crime branch received a tip-off that bets are being placed from a housing society at Sector 8 in Ghansoli. Based on the information, the crime branch raided an apartment at Calista housing society and arrested Mehul Jain, Khausema Hussaini, Anurag Khare and Aman Sharma. Jain and Hussaini are residents of South Mumbai, Khare is from Uttar Pradesh and Sharma is a Nagpur native, the police said.

“We have seized ₹3,100 , two laptops, 10 mobile phones a TV set from them totalling to ₹ 2.2 lakh. They were booked under Bombay Gambling Act and placed under arrest,” said NB Kolhatkar, senior inspector from the crime branch unit.