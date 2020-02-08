e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Four arrested for betting on cricket match

Four arrested for betting on cricket match

cities Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Navi Mumbai crime branch foiled a cricket betting racket and arrested four men, including two south Mumbai men, from Ghansoli during the India-New Zealand one day match on Thursday.

The central unit of the crime branch received a tip-off that bets are being placed from a housing society at Sector 8 in Ghansoli. Based on the information, the crime branch raided an apartment at Calista housing society and arrested Mehul Jain, Khausema Hussaini, Anurag Khare and Aman Sharma. Jain and Hussaini are residents of South Mumbai, Khare is from Uttar Pradesh and Sharma is a Nagpur native, the police said.

“We have seized ₹3,100 , two laptops, 10 mobile phones a TV set from them totalling to ₹ 2.2 lakh. They were booked under Bombay Gambling Act and placed under arrest,” said NB Kolhatkar, senior inspector from the crime branch unit.

top news
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
India offered, says Jaishankar on evacuation of Pak students in Wuhan
India offered, says Jaishankar on evacuation of Pak students in Wuhan
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Anil Ambani to pay $100 mn in conditional order for Chinese banks: UK court
Anil Ambani to pay $100 mn in conditional order for Chinese banks: UK court
US offers $100 mn to China, other countries impacted by coronavirus
US offers $100 mn to China, other countries impacted by coronavirus
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities