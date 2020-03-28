Four arrested for violating curfew in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:59 IST

The Ludhiana police have lodged three FIRs for curfew violations on Friday. Dugri Police arrested Deepak Sharma and Bunty Kumar who are salesmen at a liquor vend on Pakhowal road.

Sub-inspector Davinder Sharma, SHO at police station Dugri, said, “Police found the liquor vend open where the accused were selling liquor. There was huge rush of public at the vend which could further spread the epidemic.”

A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC has been registered against the them at Dugri police station.

The PAU police registered two cases of curfew violations against two others—Upinder Kumar of Gobind Nagar and Ashwani Kumar of Haibowal Khurd. The accused were roaming around Gobind Nagar and Y-block cut respectively, despite curfew, and have been booked under Section 188 of IPC.