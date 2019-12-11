e-paper
Four booked for child marriage in Bathinda village

The case was filed on the complaint of Daman Singh, the girl’s grandfather

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Five persons, including the maternal uncle and maternal aunts of a 14-year-old girl were booked for solemnising a minor girl’s wedding.

On the complaint of Daman Singh, the girl’s grandfather from Mandi Kalan village, a case under Section 120 - B of IPC and under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 has been registered against Lavjot Singh of Sirsa in Haryana to whom girl was wed, the girl’s maternal uncle Kuldeep Singh and her maternal aunts Jasbir Kaur, Kalo and Gagandeep Kaur.

“The minor girl was married to Lavjot Singh by her mother Gurpreet Kaur with the involvement of her brother and sisters without telling her own husband and in-laws, on November 20,” said investigation officer assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh at Balianwali police station.

Gurpreet committed suicide by consuming poison on November 24. Police booked her husband Gurbaj Singh, brother-in-law Parampal Singh and father-in-law Daman Singh on abetment to suicide charges, as the woman used to stop her husband from taking drugs for which he had thrashed her.

