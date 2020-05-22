e-paper
Four Covid-19 containment zones created in Mandi

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 00:59 IST
Roop Upadhyay
After four new Covid-19 cases were reported in Mandi, the district administration on Thursday declared four areas of three subdivisions of the district as containment and buffer zones. These cases were reported from separate subdivisions of the district; Thunag (Gohar), Mandi Sadar, Balh and Gohar, said deputy commissioner Rugved Thakur.

DC said that there will be no movement in the containment zones till further orders. There will be a complete ban on the exit of people, home delivery service, etc. While the adjoining areas which have been declared buffer zones, daily activities will continue with restrictions.

Thakur said that the main focus of the administration is to prevent the infection from spreading.

He added that persons (mostly family members) in direct and indirect contact with infected persons are being traced and samples of people are being taken for testing and they are being kept strictly in home quarantine. Further action will be taken as per the result of the sample, he said.

Meanwhile, Kullu deputy commissioner Richa Verma said that a total of 5,548 people have arrived from outside the state and other districts and have been quarantined. So far 4,378 people have successfully completed the quarantine period while 1,170 persons are still under quarantine.

She said that a total of 768 people have been sampled by the health department from the district so far, of which, 707 have tested negative, while one person tested positive on Wednesday. The report of 60 samples is awaited.

