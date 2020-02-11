e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Four drugs made in Himachal Pradesh fail quality test

Four drugs made in Himachal Pradesh fail quality test

Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation tested 1,177 samples in January. It issued an alert for 34 drugs that failed the test; of them, four drugs were manufactured in the hill state

chandigarh Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The drugs that failed the test include Amoxycillin dispersible tablets IP 250 mg, Theoimmune (pro-biotic capsules), Gabapentin tablets IP 300mg, and Depotex 16mg (Methylprednisolone tablets IP). These drugs are used for treating obesity, mental illness, bacterial infection and arthritis.
The drugs that failed the test include Amoxycillin dispersible tablets IP 250 mg, Theoimmune (pro-biotic capsules), Gabapentin tablets IP 300mg, and Depotex 16mg (Methylprednisolone tablets IP). These drugs are used for treating obesity, mental illness, bacterial infection and arthritis.(HT file photo)
         

SHIMLA: Four drugs manufactured in Himachal Pradesh-based pharmaceutical companies have failed the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation’s (CDSCO) quality test.

The CDSCO issued an alert on Monday, saying the drugs that failed the test are Amoxycillin dispersible tablets IP 250mg; Theoimmune (pro-biotic capsules); Gabapentin tablets IP 300mg; and Depotex 16mg (Methylprednisolone tablets IP).

These drugs are used for treating obesity, mental illness, bacterial infection and arthritis.

Three of these drugs were manufactured in pharmaceutical companies in Nalagarh and Parwanoo of Solan district and one in a unit in Kangra district.

The CDSCO tested 1,177 samples in January. It issued an alert for 34 drugs in India that failed the test. Of these 34, four drugs were found to be manufactured in Himachal Pradesh.

The drug samples failed the quality test due to lack of assay content, dissolution, uniformity of volume and presence of particulate matter in the injection.

PHARMA INDUSTRY CATERS TO

40% OF DOMESTIC DEMAND

“As per the CDSCO’s directions, all drugs manufactured in such batches will be withdrawn from the market,” said assistant drug controller Manish Kapoor.

Last year, more than 100 drugs manufactured in Himachal Pradesh failed the quality test.

A majority of such cases were reported from the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area, a pharmaceutical hub.

With the state yet to have its own drug-testing lab equipped with modern facilities, the emergence of such cases every month reflects poorly on the quality of drugs made in Himachal Pradesh.

The state’s pharma industry caters to 40% of the domestic demand.

With 650 manufacturing units, the pharma industry of the state is pegged at ₹25,000 crore.

The state also exports drugs worth about ₹9000 crore annually.

