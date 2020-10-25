e-paper
Four injured in collision between car, mini-truck in Ludhiana

Four injured in collision between car, mini-truck in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Four persons, including a woman, suffered multiple injuries in a road mishap after their car crashed into a mini-truck on the national highway near Sahnewal on Sunday afternoon.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the mini-truck overturned on the road after the accident. The commuters passing by informed the police and rushed the victims to the hospital.

ASI Bhupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have learnt that both the vehicles were over-speeding. The mini-truck driver applied the brakes, but the car driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the mini-truck from behind.

Due to the mishap, the flow of traffic remained affected for at least two hours. Later, the police removed the vehicles from the road and restored the traffic movement.

The ASI added that the truck driver has sustained minor injuries whereas the three car occupants — an elderly man, a youngster and a woman — suffered severe injuries. The injured persons are admitted to a private hospital at Sherpur Chowk.

