Four injured in Yamunanagar shooting

Four injured in Yamunanagar shooting

The firing was triggered by a property dispute within a family, police said

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Four people were injured in a shooting at Kandroli village of Jathlana area in Yamunanagar district on Wednesday. The firing was triggered by a property dispute within a family, police said.

As per details, nephew of Surendra, a former sarpanch, along with his friends, barged into his house and started firing indiscriminately, injuring four people. All of them were taken to the civil hospital, from where one was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, while others are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Station in-charge Manoj Kumar said, “We’ve lodged an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC against four people. The matter is being investigated and search is on to find the accused.”

