Four lives snuffed out in road mishaps in Haryana

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 01:24 IST

Four persons were killed in two separate accidents that took place in Haryana, police said on Sunday.

In the first case, Pankaj and Ajit Kumar from Rohtak lost their lives after the Mahindra Scorpio SUV they were travelling in crashed into a divider near Chhichhrana village in Sonepat on Saturday.

A spokesperson of the Sonepat police said the accident took place when the victims were going towards Panipat from Rohtak. “We have sent their bodies for postmortem examination and launched an investigation into the matter,” he added.

The second mishap occurred on the National Highway 44 near Karnal wherein two employees of a private company were killed.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, 35, of Punjab’s Hoshiarpur and Bhim Singh, 26, from Jharkhand.

The police said the victims used to work at Daruhera in Gurugram and were on their way to Himachal Pradesh. As per the police, the accident took place late on Saturday when a truck hit their canter in which they were transporting some raw material from their Daruhera plant to Una in Himachal.

Investigating officer Satish Kumar said the driver of the truck managed to flee the accident spot, but a commuter provided the registration number of the vehicle with the help of which it was traced and its driver arrested under sections 279 and 304 A of the IPC.