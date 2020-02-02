Four members of Mewat gang held after gunbattle, one injured

cities

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 20:30 IST

New Delhi: Four members of a gang of alleged robbers from Mewat were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police after a shootout in which 14 rounds were exchanged between them and the police personnel, in south Delhi’s Pushp Vihar late Saturday night.

The gang’s alleged kingpin, Amin, 33, suffered two bullets — one in each leg — while two bullets hit two policemen in their bulletproof vests, leaving them unhurt, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that the arrested men were involved in over two dozen cases of dacoity, robbery, attack on policemen, and ATM loots in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The other arrested gang members were Waris, 20, Mustkeen, 25, and Subba, 25 — known only by their first names.

On Saturday, DCP Kushwah said, the special cell team received information that the gang would come to Pushp Vihar in a truck to commit a robbery. The team laid a trap near Sector 7 around midnight and spotted the truck.

“The suspects sensed the police presence. The truck driver accelerated and crashed it into the iron gate of a residential colony. As the team members asked them to surrender, the occupants of the truck came out of the vehicle and opened fire at them,” he said.

The four occupants fired seven bullets on the police party. Two sub-inspectors suffered one bullet each in their bulletproof vests, the police said, adding that the police party fired seven bullets in self-defence.

“Amin is involved in more than 15 cases. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him in a case registered last year at Mehrauli police station. The members of this gang are ruthless. They invariably remain armed while committing any crime and don’t hesitate to attack police personnel or police vehicles on slightest of confrontation,” said Kushwah.

The police have seized four pistols, nine cartridges and the truck from the arrested men.