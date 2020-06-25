Four of a family, another man injured in land dispute in Mohali village

cities

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 01:09 IST

Four members of a family were seriously injured in a land dispute in Bharatpur village in Mohali district, the police said.

The injured were rushed to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh, where their condition is said to be critical.

One Gurwinder Singh of the opposite party was also injured and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Phase 6 here.

The victim’s family alleged that Gurwinder Singh had been admitted in the hospital only to gain sympathy. They also alleged that instead of taking legal action against the attackers, the Sohana police had registered a false case against them for molesting a woman of the village and forcibly entering her house.

One of the injured, Rajinder Singh, said that he has ancestral land in Bharatpur and in the last few days, a quarrel had broken out between him and his relatives.

Rajinder said that a few of his family members were seriously injured in the attack following the quarrel.

Meanwhile, ASI Satpal Singh of Sohana police station said that all allegations of unilateral action against the police were baseless and fabricated. He said that Gurwinder was earlier surrounded and beaten by Rajinder and his accomplices. A case was registered against Rajinder and others. The ASI said that statements of injured Rajinder had also been recorded but his medical report had not been received yet. Upon receipt of the report, action will also be taken against the other party, he added.