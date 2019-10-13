e-paper
Four robbers arrested, stolen goods recovered

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Noida: Four members of a robbery gang, all in their early twenties, were arrested by the Phase 3 police on Sunday morning during checking from Sector 65. The police also recovered one countrymade pistol, three knives, two stolen two-wheelers and 14 mobile phones from the accused.

The accused were identified as Aman Gupta (the mastermind) and Monu, both residents of the Phase 3 area, and Chand Babu and Vikas, residents of Delhi. According to the police, the gang had been operating for more than a year.

“Their modus operandi was to target vehicles in residential and industrial areas. They would steal them and then use these stolen vehicles to rob people or snatch their valuables,” said Devendra Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

Singh said that the accused would then sell the stolen goods to locals at a lower price. Police officials said that the four were travelling on a stolen scooter and a motorcycle when they were arrested.

“Routine checking was being conducted on the FNG road. We had a tip-off that the accused were coming from TP Nagar after which they were stopped. They tried to flee but were soon cornered and then arrested,” said the SHO.

While the bike recovered from them had been stolen earlier from the Phase 3 area, the scooter was related to a case in Sector 24 police jurisdiction, said the police.

So far, the police have worked out six cases in which the accused were involved. They have also identified at least 15 cases of robbery, loot and arms act registered against Aman, seven against Monu and five each against Chand Babu and Vikas. The police said that the accused were mostly active in Noida and Ghaziabad.

They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, the police said.

