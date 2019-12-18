e-paper
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Four SAD workers booked for felling trees

Four SAD workers booked for felling trees

Were cut along Kotha Guru-Maluka road

Dec 18, 2019 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Bathinda Police have booked four SAD workers including Maluka nagar panchayat president Harjit Singh, councillor Sukhdev Singh, Raj Singh and Jagsir Singh for cutting three trees along Kotha Guru-Maluka road. Bhagta Bhai Ka SHO sub- inspector Gurtej Singh said forest range officer Inderjit Singh had lodged the complaint.

SAD leader and former minister Sikander Singh Maluka has alleged political vendetta in the case and claimed that the trees had fallen due to high-speed winds a few days ago. “We will stage a protest outside Bhagta Bhai Ka police station against the bookings on Thursday,” he said. A case has been registered under sections 379 (theft) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC.

India, US sign key defence pact, discuss cross-border terror at 2+2 meet
End of consensus as GST Council takes voting route
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
