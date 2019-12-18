Four SAD workers booked for felling trees

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:41 IST

Bathinda Police have booked four SAD workers including Maluka nagar panchayat president Harjit Singh, councillor Sukhdev Singh, Raj Singh and Jagsir Singh for cutting three trees along Kotha Guru-Maluka road. Bhagta Bhai Ka SHO sub- inspector Gurtej Singh said forest range officer Inderjit Singh had lodged the complaint.

SAD leader and former minister Sikander Singh Maluka has alleged political vendetta in the case and claimed that the trees had fallen due to high-speed winds a few days ago. “We will stage a protest outside Bhagta Bhai Ka police station against the bookings on Thursday,” he said. A case has been registered under sections 379 (theft) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC.