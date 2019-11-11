Four-year-old boy abducted from Golden Temple premises

cities

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:57 IST

A four-year-old boy was abducted from the Golden Temple premises by a woman and a man.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the child, identified as Aditya, along with his parents had come to the Golden Temple for paying obeisance.

Raj Kumar, a resident of Sultanwind Road said, “I along with my wife Saroj, elder son Shivam, daughter Sanjana and younger son Aditya on Monday had gone to pay obeisance at the Golden temple. When we were putting our shoes at the temple’s ‘jora ghar’ (shoe depositing room), a woman along with a man came and sat next to us.”

“Soon after we entered the temple, they followed us to parkarma and langar hall (community kitchen). As we came out of the hall, my younger son said he wanted to go washroom. Aditya along with his brother and sister went to washroom when the two accused lured him and fled with him. When we learned about the incident, we informed the police,” he added.

Amritsar DCP Jagmohan Singh said, “We have collected CCTV footages from nearby shops. A CCTV footage shows a woman and a man fleeing with the child. We have forwarded the video and deployed police teams to search for the child and the accused.”

He said they have booked the unidentified woman and man at Galiyara police station.