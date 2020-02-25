Free driving lessons for women in Sangrur

cities

In a first-of-its-kind initiative under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, the district administration on Tuesday started a 15-day free driving training programme for girl students with an aim to make them self-dependent.

While inaugurating the track, deputy commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori said the district administration has taken the initiative to provide free driving lessons to girls and women going to college.

He said that the administration has hired a private driving school to impart training to the participants, who will also be provided with information on traffic rules and road signs. He added that the administration will bear the expenses of this course under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.

As many as 60 applicants have enrolled for the course. DC said a similar course will be started at Dirba sub-division in the near future. Thori said that through this training programme, women could get self-employment, which was the main objective of the project.