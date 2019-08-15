Free rides for women in DTC buses from October 29: Arvind Kejriwal

delhi

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:48 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that rides on DTC and cluster buses will be free for women from October 29 on the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj.

He made the announcement at the Delhi government’s Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium.

“On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give gift to our sisters that there will be free rides for women on all DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) and cluster buses from October 29, which will ensure their safety,” Kejriwal said.

On June 3, Kejriwal had announced that the Aam Admi Party government in Delhi will propose a plan for women to travel for free in state-run buses and the Metro. The CM said the step was to ensure safety of women in public transport.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 12:10 IST