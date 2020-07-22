Fresh guidelines puts entire admission process for SSC students to junior colleges online

cities

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 20:49 IST

PUNE The Deputy director of education in Pune issued fresh guidelines for Class 11 admissions on Wednesday, asking junior colleges and schools to ensure that Class 10 students do not have to be physically present to complete the admissions.

The online admission process for Class 11 for this academic year began on July 7, though the Class 10 SSC results have not yet been declared by the state board.

“This year due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Class 11 admission process is going to be completely online and we have already started it. For better coordination between schools, junior colleges and our department, a divisional control room will be formed. Accordingly, guidelines have been issued for the junior colleges and for students,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune.

As per the guidelines, once the admission rounds are declared, all schools and junior colleges should make prior arrangements for admissions so that students need not have to physically be present at the premises.

Colleges are instructed to make all the online arrangements for admissions through their websites, with online payment modes, and help phone lines.

For students, the guidelines state that students should collect and scan all the required documents for admissions.

The price of this year’s admission manual has been reduced to Rs 125 by the department.

All students, parents, and school and junior college staff are instructed to take proper safety measures during the admission process, the guidelines state.