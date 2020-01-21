Fresh snowfall in Himachal, roads to Kufri, Narkanda closed

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 16:22 IST

A fresh spell of snow and rain affected normal life in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday with the temperature plummeting several degrees below normal.

State capital Shimla received 1cm of snowfall, while the outskirts experienced a heavy spell, causing the traffic to upper Shimla, including Kufri and Narkanda, to come to a halt.

Snow started in Dhalli, Kufri and Fagu around midnight and continued till Tuesday morning.

COPS RESCUE PREGNANT WOMAN

The Shimla police rescued a pregnant woman along with four family members from Chharabra.

Superintendent of police Omapati Jamwal said that the police control room received a call on Monday that a truck had skidded at Chharabra, blocking the road and a pregnant woman on her way from Rohru to Shimla was stranded.

A rescue team reached the spot and took the woman and her family to the Kamla Nehru Hospital in a police vehicle.

Fifteen people were also rescued from the Dhalli-Kufri stretch, the SP said.

UPPER REACHES SNOWED UNDER

The higher reaches of the state experienced heavy snow.

The tourist town of Manali got 9cm of snowfall, Kalpa 4cm and Keylong 2cm. Kufri received 3cm of snowfall.

There are also reports of heavy snowfall in the tribal areas of Pangi and Bharmour in Chamba district.

Dharamshala received 13.6mm of rainfall, Palampur 12.4mm, Seohbag 10.7mm, Mandi 9.1mm and Kangra 8.2mm.

Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh said that the middle and higher hills in the state are likely to get snow and rain on Wednesday, too.

The weather will clear up from Thursday.

SUB-ZERO TEMPERATURES

Almost half the state is reeling under sub-zero temperatures. Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul-Spiti, continues to be the coldest place, recording a minimum of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded a low of minus 7.4 and Kufri minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.

The tourist towns of Dalhousie and Manali recorded a low of minus 2.3 and minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Dharamshala experienced a minimum temperature of 2.1 and Palampur 3.3 degrees Celsius.