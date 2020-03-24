Fresh spell of snow, rain in Himachal, wet weather to continue

cities

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 15:42 IST

SHIMLA: The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including Rohtang Pass, had a fresh spell of snowfall even as isolated parts of the state had rain on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms with snow, rain, hail and gusty winds were likely to continue as the state meteorological department issued a yellow (severe weather) warning for the middle and lower hills for March 26.

Maximum temperatures remained normal, while minimum temperatures were two to three degrees above normal.

“Due to a fresh western disturbance, snowfall in the higher reaches with rain in the middle and lower hills will continue till March 28,” said Manmohan Singh, director, state meterological department.

Similar conditions were forecast for March 30 with a dry March 29, he added.

State capital Shimla had light rain with minimum temperature recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius, while Kufri, 14 kilometres away, had a low of 5.2 degrees. Manali in Kullu district, Dalhousie in Chamba district and Dharamshala in Kangra district recorded minimum temperatures of 5.4, 8.3 and 8.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state at minus 0.5 degrees while Una recorded a high of 31 degrees.

Temperatures at Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan were 9, 16, 15.8 and 13.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.